Hello! This is KJAE GAMES.

We are pleased to share the patch notes for THE 8IGHT ver.25.1.22.

[Patch Notes]

● Improvements

In-game Font Update

The in-game font has been changed to enhance immersion in the story.

For the best gameplay experience, we recommend updating before playing.

※ For issues or feedback, please contact us at:

Email ▶ kjaegames@gmail.com

Thank you!

KJAE GAMES