22 April 2025 Build 18193998 Edited 22 April 2025 – 16:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Quick gift to all of the lovely people who have supported the game so far! I'll be off for a few days, but figured I can leave you with something nice to play until I come back: the first ever, custom map! And yes... it is... The Hanseatic League! The city positions and names are the ones you expect, but the economies are not. In fact, they're still driven by seed numbers. I set up a default seed so that you can play in Luebeck, if you're nostalgic for any specific game...

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2828491
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2828492
  • Loading history…
