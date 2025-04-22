- For more info on the star/pp changes in this update see https://osu.ppy.sh/home/news/2025-03-06-performance-points-star-rating-updates
- Updated star + pp algorithms to match current lazer implementation aka 20250306 (19) (thanks to @Khangaroo!)
- Added "Sort by Unstable Rate (Mc)" to score sorting options
- Added ConVars: osu_unpause_continue_delay, osu_confine_cursor_gameplay
- Updated "Sort by pp (Mc)" to always show pp scores above scores without pp values
- Updated Top Ranks screen to show speed multiplier on non-1.0x scores
- Updated scorebrowser tooltips to also display UR next to Accuracy
- Updated right click > "Use Mods" to persist override slider locks state
- Fixed invalid 1x1 songselect-top.png and/or songselect-bottom.png skin images breaking songbrowser layout
Update (version 33.11)
Windows McOsu Stable Windows Depot 607261
Linux 64-bitSteam Deck McOsu Beta Windows Depot 607262
Linux 64-bit McOsu Stable Linux Depot 607263
