Dear friends,
We have just released update 5.507, which improves and fixes the following:
- Stalingrad, Normandy and Rhineland maps texturing optimized for better video memory usage, texture mapping errors fixed;
- Flying Circus Career: German pilots are issued parachutes since January 1918;
- Career: fixed a bug in Armed Reconnaissance missions where the pilots from the player's group were not defending against enemy attacks;
- Career: fixed a bug in transport escort missions when transport planes were far away from the player's airfield (runway start mission option);
- Career: corrected II/KG.51 progression in the third phase of the Bodenplatte module career;
- Career: corrected taxiing routes of Deanland and Chailey airfields (Normandy map);
- Career: fixed a bug with dropping wing bombs on Mosquito bombers in Intruder missions;.
- Career: fixed bug in transport missions in Bodenplatte module career from December 26, 1944, when the mission point was placed outside the map;
- Career: corrected conditions for getting British awards (Distinguished Flying Medal, Bar to the Distinguished Flying Medal, Second Bar to the Distinguished Flying Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross, Bar to the Distinguished Flying Cross, Second Bar to the Distinguished Flying Cross);
- Updated the historical campaigns “Hawks over the Bulge” (16th mission) and “Lightning Strikes” (22nd mission);
- Sopwith Strutter and Sopwith Strutter B: fixed cockpit compass animations;
- Sopwith Strutter: animated bomb release handles in the cockpit;
- Albatros D.Va: added missing trigger for the second machine gun;
- Fokker D.VIIF: fixed a bug with the visual disappearance of the right stabilizer strut;
- P-39L-1: fixed cracked windshield texture bug;
- Ju-88C-6: altimeter corrected;
- Fixed physical models of coastal batteries bf_n_batterybig_block and bf_n_batterymid_block;
- Tournament liveries in red, blue, green and yellow colors are available for P-38J-25, Spitfire Mk.XIVe and Bf 109G6AS (they are in the Custom Paint Schemes section);
- Added new visual pointer objects (animated ring and arrow) for air races.
Changed files in this update