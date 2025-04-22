 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18193790 Edited 22 April 2025 – 13:52:07 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Added a compass for display of quest and location information.

  • The chat will minimize per default, can be accessed by clicking on the "General" tab.

  • Updated the drop item panel.

  • Increased the duration the player has power to swim before drowning.

  • An icon on the chat panel indicates new messages.

  • Added location notifications and a general setting for control. Per default location notifications are posted to the general chat.

  • Increased the health regeneration when out of combat.

  • Fixed an issue with the speed buff

  • Several small bug fixes and improvements.

