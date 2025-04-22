-
Added a compass for display of quest and location information.
-
The chat will minimize per default, can be accessed by clicking on the "General" tab.
-
Updated the drop item panel.
-
Increased the duration the player has power to swim before drowning.
-
An icon on the chat panel indicates new messages.
-
Added location notifications and a general setting for control. Per default location notifications are posted to the general chat.
-
Increased the health regeneration when out of combat.
-
Fixed an issue with the speed buff
-
Several small bug fixes and improvements.
Early Access Patch 3.3.3.6.
Update notes via Steam Community
