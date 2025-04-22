Added a compass for display of quest and location information.

The chat will minimize per default, can be accessed by clicking on the "General" tab.

Updated the drop item panel.

Increased the duration the player has power to swim before drowning.

An icon on the chat panel indicates new messages.

Added location notifications and a general setting for control. Per default location notifications are posted to the general chat.

Increased the health regeneration when out of combat.

Fixed an issue with the speed buff