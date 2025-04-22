Hey, Gas Jockeys!

Big news straight from the desert: the New Pretty Characters Update is officially LIVE! 🎉

Yep, it's finally time to say goodbye to some of those, uh... “charmingly outdated” faces passing through your gas station and welcome a fresh new crowd with cleaner models, updated outfits, and more variety than

These new NPC models don’t just look better – they’re also part of our ongoing quest to optimize the game. Thanks to tech improvements under the hood, we were able to make them both prettier and more efficient.

As we mentioned earlier, this update focuses solely on visuals – the behavior of your customers remains unchanged (yes, they will still honk if you leave them waiting too long). But we promise, they’ll look way better doing it now.

📝 Patch Notes:

Bugfixes

Base game:

Fixed a bug where the Employee UI was not interactable, as reported by players.

Fixed a bug in the Chinese localization where the timer was missing in the ticket minigame.

Fixed a bug where cars could still have issues leaving parking spots, based on player reports.

Fixed missing sounds on the lottery machine.

Fixed a bug where music would disappear after loading a save during an active sandstorm.

Fixed a bug where the game could freeze during lockpicking, as reported by players.

Fixed a bug where a specific row in the Statistics tab was non-functional.

Fixed a bug where Christmas decorations could appear levitating, based on player reports.

Fixed a bug where the road at the gas station entrance required correction.

Fixed a traffic issue where delivery vehicles could still crash with cars coming from the opposite direction at the gas station entrance, as reported by players.

Fixed a bug where NPCs would stutter on the porch area when entering the gas station building, based on player reports.

Fixed a bug where NPCs could become blocked at the fuel pumps, as reported by players.

Fixed a crash when loading a game on build 31637s, as reported by a players.

Fixed a bug where NPCs could not be removed using the reset button.

Fixed an issue in Arabic where objectives with counters showed improper icons instead of numbers.

Fixed a bug in the Drive-In Cinema where the 12-hour clock did not correctly display the end of display hours.

Fixed an issue where the default graphic quality preset was incorrect, it’s was changed from Notebook to High.

Fixed a bug in the PC UI where the red dot marker did not disappear upon changing the questline.

Fixed a UI bug where some elements in the Key Bindings settings were out of bounds.

Fixed a bug allowing players to drop sand in the Drive-In Cinema zone.

Fixed a bug where cars could still be taken by the UFO during a restart, even if the gas station was empty.

Airstrip:

Fixed an issue where cleaning the barn too early at the AirStrip could block progress in the questline.

Tidal Wave:

Fixed a bug where music would stop on Tidal Wave when transferring from Route 66 during an active sandstorm.

Car Junkyard:

Fixed an exploit in the Junkyard where a single contract could be completed multiple times by pressing Enter.

Fixed an issue in the Junkyard where cars could not be moved from the design spot.

We're pleased to have prepared this update for you, but we’re even more excited about what’s to come. Our team is hard at work on future updates, and we’ll be sharing more information with you soon. Trust us – we're working on something you really wanted.

Until then, enjoy the new look, keep the shelves stocked, and maybe... sweep the floor once in a while?

Catch you at the pump – and don’t forget to overcharge the tourists! 😉

~ Sewek

