Heyho everyone!

The hand-crafted world of Once Upon a Puppet takes center stage today as we are officially launching our 1.0 Release.

Once Upon a Puppet invites players into a magical theatrical realm full of danger, discovery, and unexpected transformations. Combining inventive thread-based mechanics, dual-character puzzles, and a rich, hand-animated world, the game offers a heartfelt and eerie journey through a forgotten puppet kingdom.

In the launch trailer, you can catch a glimpse of the enchanting yet mysterious stages, spotlighting the bond between our protagonists Nieve and Drev as they confront puppet foes and unravel the secrets of their world.

Once Upon a Puppet delivers a captivating world of lost stories, shifting stages, and dramatic puzzles. Step into the shoes of Nieve, the exiled Stagehand, and Drev, the Puppet bound to her by fate, as they unravel the mysteries of the Understage and fight their way back to the grand theater above.

Key Features:

🎭 Dual Character Gameplay – Simultaneously control Drev and Nieve, combining their unique skills to navigate a dynamic world.

🧵 Thread-Based Mechanics – Manipulate environments, interact with props, and uncover secrets using their magical thread.

🎨 Hand-Crafted Theatrical World – Explore stunning set pieces, move backdrops, and collectible costumes inspired by classic stage performances.

📖 Narrative-Driven Adventure – Rebuild lost theatrical sets and uncover the dark mysteries haunting the Understage.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1904880/Once_Upon_A_Puppet/