 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
22 April 2025 Build 18193638 Edited 22 April 2025 – 13:32:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fix for infinite cash for spamming sell order
Fix for high powered machines requirements
Fix for some localization mistakes
Added sugestion to start from Europe campaign which contains tutorial

Changed files in this update

Depot 2206351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link