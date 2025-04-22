Fix for infinite cash for spamming sell order
Fix for high powered machines requirements
Fix for some localization mistakes
Added sugestion to start from Europe campaign which contains tutorial
Patch 1.0.20250422.418
Update notes via Steam Community
