Hello dear players!

Before our mid-update, we’re excited to bring you a few features that you’ve been frequently asking for — and that we truly believe will improve your experience.

Weekly Leaderboard

For those who love competition, a brand new weekly leaderboard is now live! Time to fight your way to the top.

Dynamic Product Pricing

A common request from our community is finally here: product prices now change every 3 days!

And even better — the price adjustment tool will soon be available on tablet as well.

Bug Fixes

-Fixed several issues with skill card pack openings.

-Resolved an issue where some particle effects could not be deleted.

Until the next update, please keep sharing your thoughts and suggestions in our community.

Talking with you about the game and exchanging ideas is a real pleasure for me.

have fun!

-SIERRA