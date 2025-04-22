💥 Patch Notes 🔧
🔭 Aiming zoom: now retracts automatically in all situations — no more stuck zoom!
🔊 Turret sound: fixed and firing like a beast.
🎧 Weapon audio: general improvements, louder, meatier, cleaner.
🚀 Optimizations: smoother performance across the board.
🖥️ HUD updates: cleaner UI, better scaling, and ultra-wide support is in.
🧟♂️ Tank zombies: no more recoil when taking hits — these guys are tanks, after all.
😱 Sprinters: they now feel way more intense when chasing and biting.
🎮🖱️ Controls: gamepad + mouse/keyboard no longer clash — seamless input across the board.
Changed files in this update