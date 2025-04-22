 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
22 April 2025 Build 18193571 Edited 22 April 2025 – 13:19:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

💥 Patch Notes 🔧

🔭 Aiming zoom: now retracts automatically in all situations — no more stuck zoom!

🔊 Turret sound: fixed and firing like a beast.

🎧 Weapon audio: general improvements, louder, meatier, cleaner.

🚀 Optimizations: smoother performance across the board.

🖥️ HUD updates: cleaner UI, better scaling, and ultra-wide support is in.

🧟‍♂️ Tank zombies: no more recoil when taking hits — these guys are tanks, after all.

😱 Sprinters: they now feel way more intense when chasing and biting.

🎮🖱️ Controls: gamepad + mouse/keyboard no longer clash — seamless input across the board.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3240001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link