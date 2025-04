๐Ÿ’ฅ Patch Notes ๐Ÿ”ง

๐Ÿ”ญ Aiming zoom: now retracts automatically in all situations โ€” no more stuck zoom!

๐Ÿ”Š Turret sound: fixed and firing like a beast.

๐ŸŽง Weapon audio: general improvements, louder, meatier, cleaner.

๐Ÿš€ Optimizations: smoother performance across the board.

๐Ÿ–ฅ๏ธ HUD updates: cleaner UI, better scaling, and ultra-wide support is in.

๐ŸงŸโ€โ™‚๏ธ Tank zombies: no more recoil when taking hits โ€” these guys are tanks, after all.

๐Ÿ˜ฑ Sprinters: they now feel way more intense when chasing and biting.

๐ŸŽฎ๐Ÿ–ฑ๏ธ Controls: gamepad + mouse/keyboard no longer clash โ€” seamless input across the board.