💥 Patch Notes 🔧

🔭 Aiming zoom: now retracts automatically in all situations — no more stuck zoom!

🔊 Turret sound: fixed and firing like a beast.

🎧 Weapon audio: general improvements, louder, meatier, cleaner.

🚀 Optimizations: smoother performance across the board.

🖥️ HUD updates: cleaner UI, better scaling, and ultra-wide support is in.

🧟‍♂️ Tank zombies: no more recoil when taking hits — these guys are tanks, after all.

😱 Sprinters: they now feel way more intense when chasing and biting.

🎮🖱️ Controls: gamepad + mouse/keyboard no longer clash — seamless input across the board.