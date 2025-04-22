This update is aimed at expanding customization options, improving flight physics, and enhancing the overall user experience.

New content:

Added the ability to change the drone's configuration and create your own build.

Saving your own configuration presets - easily switch between your favorite settings.

Added configurations for 7-inch and 10-inch drones.

Physics and control:

Improved flight physics - even more realistic and smooth.

Updated control system - flexibility and control are even better.

Interface updates:

Updated projectile selection interface for a new look and improved usability.

Fixes and improvements:

Improved localization - updated texts and fixed translation errors.

General optimizations - more stable gameplay.

Thank you for your support! Your feedback is the best compass in the development of FPV Battleground. Keep sharing your ideas, and we will improve the game together with you!