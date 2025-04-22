-
Graphics: An option to have the trees cleared around the runway and taxiways was added. This is an aesthetic choice for the player and does not affect gameplay.
-
Sound: Modified Pilot speech for cargo and maintenance aircraft.
-
Statistics: The elapsed time for aircraft now stops counting once aircraft reach the runway, which is the time at which their service rating is determined.
Update Notes for 22 April 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update