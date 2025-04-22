 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18193531 Edited 22 April 2025 – 14:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Graphics: An option to have the trees cleared around the runway and taxiways was added. This is an aesthetic choice for the player and does not affect gameplay.

  • Sound: Modified Pilot speech for cargo and maintenance aircraft.

  • Statistics: The elapsed time for aircraft now stops counting once aircraft reach the runway, which is the time at which their service rating is determined.

