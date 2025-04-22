Hello, Hunters!

It’s been a full year since CONVRGENCE entered Early Access — and what a journey it’s been. Over this time, the game has received countless fixes, improvements, and, of course, plenty of new content. But there’s still so much more to come!

We’ll go over the highlights of the first year and what lies ahead in an upcoming dev diary, but today I’ve got a brand-new anniversary update for you!

What’s New:

Added a new boss – Kim, the bandit leader.

He can be found in the Forest location, but only the most experienced hunters should engage him. Kim always travels with a squad, is armed with an AK and grenade launcher, and his helmet can’t be penetrated even by sniper rifles.

Added a new enemy – the boar .

Boars can also be found in the Forest, in areas previously occupied only by wolves.

Added the RGO impact grenade . Can be found in raids or purchased from Truffle.

Added ammo cans (hold 3x more than regular boxes). Can be found in raids or purchased from Truffle.

You can now eject rounds/shells from the revolver and sawed-off shotgun with the press of a button.

Bandits now throw not only dynamite, but also grenades in combat.

A new "Roadmap" button has been added to the main menu. There, you can view major features from past updates and future development plans.

Two new achievements added for killing Kim.

By popular request, I’ve also added the Supporter Pack 2 — a new set of cosmetic items for the most dedicated fans. Unfortunately, due to some technical issues, it will become available a little later.

Changes:

The stealth mission, which became too difficult after the recent bandit AI update, has been replaced with a new task — killing the Alpha Demon.

The Improved Detector and Compass have swapped places in the shop. The Compass, which shows the direction to the extraction point, is now available at reputation level 2.

Truffle now speaks slightly louder.

Bandits can no longer go into a heavily wounded state from a stealth knife attack.

A surrendered or critically wounded bandit can now be finished with a single headshot, even with a helmet.

AKM firing sound has been changed.

Wolves are now more likely to attack as a full pack.

Wolves now move more realistically over uneven terrain.

Fixes:

Fixed crossbow bolts occasionally passing through enemies.

Fixed a bug where Truffle could sell a regular fuse disguised as an artifact.

Fixed swapped subtitles in some of Truffle’s dialogue.

Fixed a bug that allowed infinite loading of revolver and sawed-off from a box.

Fixed a bug that allowed the “Lone Wolf” achievement to trigger even when raiding with the dog.

Fixed an incorrect displayed point cost for unlocking the Finka knife.

Fixed a bug where the “Pickpocket” achievement might not unlock.

Fixed a bug where a med syringe falling out of a bandit's pocket could lose its cap.

Fixed a bug where a grenade falling from a bandit's pocket could lose the pin too early.

Fixed a bug where APS fire mode was not saved correctly in raid.

Fixed a bug where the dog could dig up nothing.

Fixed a bug where demons near campfires could ignore the player.

Fixed a bug where reload tips for drum mags (Saiga and AKM) might not disappear.

Fixed a bug where leaderboard rewards might not unlock.

Fixed a bug where the AK found in the hunter’s stash wouldn’t save behind the player’s back.

Fixed a bug where the PPSh bolt wouldn't move when firing.

Fixed a bug where you could break Zakharich's intro/tutorial by returning to the shooting range too early.

Fixed a bug where animal hides were not damaged by explosions.

Various other minor improvements and fixes.

To celebrate the anniversary, the game is 25% off, and Supporter Pack 1 is 20% off — both discounts last until May 6. Happy CONVRGENCE day hunters!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2609610/CONVRGENCE/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/42080/CONVRGENCE_Supporter_Edition/