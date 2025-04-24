Hey survivors,

Thanks to your feedback on the Experimental Branch, we're excited to officially bring Patch 0.5.5 to the Live Branch of ODINFALL!

For the full 0.5.5 patch notes check out:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2154240/view/499444389996659784?l=english

Don't forget the hotfix! -

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2154240/view/512955743573377752?l=english

As a reminder: If you've been playing on the Experimental Branch, your saves will carry over, and you can return to the Experimental version anytime (they are currently the same).

Thank you again for all your support and testing! Keep the feedback coming and we’ll keep the updates rolling.

💬 Join us on Discord to share your thoughts!