24 April 2025 Build 18193462 Edited 24 April 2025 – 14:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey survivors,

Thanks to your feedback on the Experimental Branch, we're excited to officially bring Patch 0.5.5 to the Live Branch of ODINFALL!

For the full 0.5.5 patch notes check out:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2154240/view/499444389996659784?l=english

Don't forget the hotfix! -
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2154240/view/512955743573377752?l=english

As a reminder: If you've been playing on the Experimental Branch, your saves will carry over, and you can return to the Experimental version anytime (they are currently the same).

Thank you again for all your support and testing! Keep the feedback coming and we’ll keep the updates rolling.

💬 Join us on Discord to share your thoughts!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2154241
