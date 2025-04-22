Hey everyone,

I am proud to announce that Havendock has officially launched in Version 1.0 today!

It's been a crazy two years. I first started Havendock as a passion project, to capture my love for the ocean, and colony sim games.

I remember the first time I shared my game. It was just myself and a few friends playing it. But today, I am humbled to learn over 130,000 of you play it.

Through this process, I learnt so much from all of you - not just the ideas, bug reports, but also the jokes and kind messages that light up my day.

Being a solo developer is... hard. I questioned many things alone the way, but it's always heartening to have such a warm and supportive community to remind me why I make games.

You didn’t just play the game, you helped shape it. Your insights helped guide the direction of development. Havendock is better because of you, and I’m extremely grateful for that.

🚀 So what’s in 1.0?

Astronomy Island is now available, letting you take your settlement to an entirely new, high-tech level to unlock new buildings, storylines, research & upgrades.

Unlock new research...

Build new types of research facilities to unlock end game upgrades.

Build slugs, flying robots that deliver items on the new island.

Find the mysterious new NPC...can you solve all their requests to recover their memories?

And finally...explore the world to rebuild the underwater wreckage and take off!

That's not all. The final 1.0 update also brings a big moment to your adventure: a choice. Two paths. Two endings. Two possible futures for your floating world.

The new island comes with quests and mission logs that reveal the final story behind Havendock, such as how hamburger farms came into existence. The journal feature also has several new entries.

It’s meant to be a satisfying closure to your journey so far…

…but is it really the end?

🌊 What’s Next?

Havendock 1.0 is a milestone, not a finale. I’ve already been working on what’s coming next, and I’m excited to share our new roadmap with you:

☀️ Summer – Cosmetic boats, customizable drones, and more automation tools

🍕 Autumn – Pizza. Vampires. Pizza Vampires? Vampire Pizza? Both? Both.

✨ Winter – A brand new island full of magic and mystery

❓ And maybe… something extra

I just wanted you to know: I’m not done. I want Havendock to keep growing in fun, weird, and cozy ways, and I hope you’ll stick around to be part of that.

From the bottom of my heart: thank you for playing, for caring, and for being part of this journey with me. I hope Havendock has brought you a bit of joy and calm in this wild world.

See you in the dock 💙

— YYZ

Full v1.0.0 changelog:

Astronomy Island released

Add new storyline and quests on Astro Island

Add 8 astronomy island researches

Add new high-tech items

Add new high-tech buildings

Add brand new game ending

Add new journal entries

Air Engine costs greatly reduced

Add 10 Hydrogen as repeatable reward for building Air Engine

Astro Island final quest mana essence requirement changed to 20 Refined Oil

Experimental Multiplayer is now only available in experimental branch

Replace 'Early Access' text with 'Full Version'

Add official language translations

ESC now closes logbook and sub-menus directly

Remove Cartographer from injured scientist dialogs

Remove Cartographer from map's encyclopedia text

And as always, if you have feedback for me, feel free to share them here or on Discord. I am active there so if you simply wanna have a chat, I'm here!~

