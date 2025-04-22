Minor patch fixing a control binding freeze and some enemy naming inconsistencies.
Changelog:
-
Fixed a freeze when adjusting control settings in-game
-
"Burned Prophet" is now named consistently
-
Fixes Watcher boss attack strings
