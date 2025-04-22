 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18193300 Edited 22 April 2025 – 14:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Minor patch fixing a control binding freeze and some enemy naming inconsistencies.

Changelog:

  • Fixed a freeze when adjusting control settings in-game

  • "Burned Prophet" is now named consistently

  • Fixes Watcher boss attack strings

