Hey everyone!
We’ve prepared a small hotfix for you, as we received a few more bug reports recently. Thanks so much to everyone who keeps sharing feedback – it really helps! 🙌
The next big update is already in the works and will feature a brand-new planet with lots of exciting new content! We’ll be teasing some of it very soon so you can get a sneak peek. 🪐✨
But for now, let’s get into the current changelog:
🐞 Bug Fixes & Improvements:
Build Menu: Fixed an issue where the build menu sometimes didn’t respond properly.
Level 4: Added a pickup sound effect for collecting building parts.
Level 5: The keycard now also has a pickup sound.
Towers: Towers can now be placed with a left-click – more intuitive and user-friendly!
🌿 Level Updates:
Level 1: Floating grass has been fixed and is now properly grounded.
Level 2: Fire and smoke effects have been restored.
Level 3: Lotus flowers and leaves are now visible again.
Level 4: The texture of the large outer rocks has been updated – they now look more like a canyon instead of being plain-colored.
Level 5: All floating small stones should now be properly placed on the ground.
Thanks again for your support and happy playing! 💙
– Your Dev Team
