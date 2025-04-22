Hey everyone!

We’ve prepared a small hotfix for you, as we received a few more bug reports recently. Thanks so much to everyone who keeps sharing feedback – it really helps! 🙌

The next big update is already in the works and will feature a brand-new planet with lots of exciting new content! We’ll be teasing some of it very soon so you can get a sneak peek. 🪐✨

But for now, let’s get into the current changelog:

🐞 Bug Fixes & Improvements:

Build Menu: Fixed an issue where the build menu sometimes didn’t respond properly.

Level 4: Added a pickup sound effect for collecting building parts.

Level 5: The keycard now also has a pickup sound.

Towers: Towers can now be placed with a left-click – more intuitive and user-friendly!

Level 1: Floating grass has been fixed and is now properly grounded.

Level 2: Fire and smoke effects have been restored.

Level 3: Lotus flowers and leaves are now visible again.

Level 4: The texture of the large outer rocks has been updated – they now look more like a canyon instead of being plain-colored.

Level 5: All floating small stones should now be properly placed on the ground.

Thanks again for your support and happy playing! 💙

– Your Dev Team