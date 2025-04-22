 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
22 April 2025 Build 18193244 Edited 22 April 2025 – 13:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added a new zone in T.Gardens

  • Experimental lighting for T.Gardens (Work in progress)

  • New updated assets for T.Gardens towers (Work in progress)

  • New updated materials for T.Gardens

  • Beluga Cannon cooldown reduced 15%

  • Biosmasher cooldown increased 10%

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2173261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link