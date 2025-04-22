-
Added a new zone in T.Gardens
-
Experimental lighting for T.Gardens (Work in progress)
-
New updated assets for T.Gardens towers (Work in progress)
-
New updated materials for T.Gardens
-
Beluga Cannon cooldown reduced 15%
-
Biosmasher cooldown increased 10%
