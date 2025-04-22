 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18193199 Edited 22 April 2025 – 13:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Some levels got shuffled around during the design process, and I've realised that one puzzle required a technique that had not yet been introduced. This update tweaks the affected puzzle so that it can be completed without that technique, but doesn't otherwise meaningfully affect the puzzle.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3633721
  • Loading history…
