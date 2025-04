The update "Faraway Lands" is finally available!

This one sees the arrival of a new archipelago.

-5 new islands to explore.

-A new 5 hour quest, available when you have completed the main quest and found 20 treasures.

-Original stories, optional dungeons and many other surprises!

-Fixed some small bugs from the previous version.

-Updates will follow soon to add additional content.

I remain listening for your advice and suggestion,

Have fun!

Mononc