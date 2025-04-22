Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3 is out now!

Put on your most appropriate mansion-traversing boots and get ready to go on a one-of-a-kind adventure with J.J. Hardwell in Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3. We’ve discounted the game for launch - hopefully this can allow more folks the opportunity to celebrate with us!

Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3 is a match-3 survival horror comedy RPG metroidvania. For a deeper lore dive, we invite you to check out this FAQ post we've put together.

We’ll see you in the mansion!

– Strange Scaffold