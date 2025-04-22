 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
22 April 2025 Build 18193177 Edited 22 April 2025 – 13:06:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3 is out now!

Put on your most appropriate mansion-traversing boots and get ready to go on a one-of-a-kind adventure with J.J. Hardwell in Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3. We’ve discounted the game for launch - hopefully this can allow more folks the opportunity to celebrate with us!

Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3 is a match-3 survival horror comedy RPG metroidvania. For a deeper lore dive, we invite you to check out this FAQ post we've put together.

We’ll see you in the mansion!

– Strange Scaffold

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link