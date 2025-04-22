Lots of new content in Patch 25.17.0!

Hello everyone!

In the month following the game's release, I've had time to reflect and experiment with new ideas that I'm finally ready to share with you.

Main changes

Revamped several interfaces: the game mode menu now features more appealing button designs; the Sandbox menu has been completely redesigned, with a new system for displaying level sets; some elements of the Sandbox interface have also been refined.





Added sound effects for Temporary Blocks and Propulsor Blocks.

The button for Hardcore mode will no longer appear at the end of the Echo level, but only after completing the entire Story Mode.

But that’s not all...

It’s time to talk about the new additions!

New in-game additions

New blocks

Bulb: a block that can emit light... or darkness.

Block (key): can only be removed using a key.

Key

Once you approach a key, it will start to follow you until it finds a Key Block to unlock.

Dead Singularity

The Dead Singularity is what remains of a collapsed Singularity: it expands endlessly, destroying everything in its path.

Hourglass

The Hourglass is born from the collision of two Prisms, which fused to generate an object capable of enabling passage between different dimensions of light... but only for a limited time.

A new tale

The new content arrives with two new game modes: Escape and Permadeath, two sides of the same nightmare.

In the first, you must escape from a crumbling realm determined to hold you back by any means. In the second, you’ll face an extreme challenge where every mistake has real and permanent consequences.





Minor changes and fixes

Changed the number of charges of an Orb in the Veritas level: from 3 to 5.

Slightly reduced block collision to minimize the “floating player” effect.

Also reduced the collisions of Singularities.

Fixed some translations that weren’t displaying correctly.

Propulsor Blocks now stop slightly farther from platforms, preventing the risk of getting stuck.

Fixed several bugs.

Changed the system for indicating game versions; from now on it will be year.week.version.

Available now!

All these features are already integrated into the game. Don’t waste time: download or update it, and let me know what you think about the evolution of PHOTOBIA: Tales from the Dark!

See you soon!