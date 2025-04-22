⚽ Ball Physics & Expert Control
Improved ball physics when using Expert control.
Fixed an issue where you could pass through the ball right after switching players.
🧤 Goalkeeper AI
- Goalkeepers now handle out-of-the-box plays more effectively.
🤕 First-Person Headers
- Hands are briefly disabled during headers in first person to prevent accidental fouls.
🏋️ Training & Challenge Transitions
- Smoother player transitions at the end of drills and challenges.
🎮 Third-Person Movement
- Improved fluidity and realism in third-person animations.
