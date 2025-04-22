 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
22 April 2025 Build 18193140 Edited 22 April 2025 – 12:46:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

⚽ Ball Physics & Expert Control

  • Improved ball physics when using Expert control.

  • Fixed an issue where you could pass through the ball right after switching players.

🧤 Goalkeeper AI

  • Goalkeepers now handle out-of-the-box plays more effectively.

🤕 First-Person Headers

  • Hands are briefly disabled during headers in first person to prevent accidental fouls.

🏋️ Training & Challenge Transitions

  • Smoother player transitions at the end of drills and challenges.

🎮 Third-Person Movement

  • Improved fluidity and realism in third-person animations.

Join the community: https://discord.gg/M5vWbVmEbJ

Changed files in this update

Depot 3137351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link