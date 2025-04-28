What’s up, drivers!

We’re excited to announce that the 2.25.0 update is now available for CarX Drift Racing Online players on Steam.

What’s new:

You can now save both visual and technical settings of a car as a preset. Presets act as containers that store specific versions of a car.

By default, each car has one preset available. Additional presets can be unlocked by completing tasks. Switch between presets not only in the garage but also during a race. You can also rename and copy presets as needed.

You can now replace and customize the engine in the Racing setup.

Engine unlocks work the same way as in the Ultimate setup.

The Racing setup now supports switching the drivetrain, with three available options:

RWD (Rear-Wheel Drive) – Power is delivered to the rear wheels, ideal for drifting.

AWD (All-Wheel Drive) – Power is distributed across all wheels depending on grip; good for circuit racing.

4WD (Four-Wheel Drive) – Power is sent equally to all wheels; perfect for off-road or extreme conditions.

TCS Configuration.

Traction Control System (TCS) is now available in the Racing setup. When enabled, TCS adjusts engine power to reduce wheel slip during acceleration.

Power-to-Weight Indicator.

A new indicator has been added to the “Modifications,” “Dyno Stand,” and “Modification Workshop” sections. It shows the car's specific power (power per kilogram).

Global Map Access from Pause Menu.

You can now access the global map from the pause menu. It shows real-time locations of all players along with their current status (paused, on the dyno stand, applying a livery, etc.) and teleportation points.

The photo mode has been significantly improved with many new settings.

New cars: Cobra S and Ridge GT

New stickers added

Added the option to set a slot without a livery.



Drone Camera Height Limit Removed.

On some custom maps with large elevation differences, the drone camera could hit invisible height limits. This restriction has now been removed.

New DLCs are available now: Car Presets Unlock, Wild Union and Meowtor Madness

Have fun!