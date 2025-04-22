-
Fixed a bug in the player controller that sometimes caused animations to freeze when turning and falling at the same time
-
You can now disable the heartbeats from settings (audio section)
-
Fixed some AIs waypoint directions
-
Added an AI reaction in a certain death scenario
-
Added more elements to the background in certain areas
Update Notes For April 22 (v1.0.5)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update