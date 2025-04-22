 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18193053 Edited 22 April 2025 – 13:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug in the player controller that sometimes caused animations to freeze when turning and falling at the same time

  • You can now disable the heartbeats from settings (audio section)

  • Fixed some AIs waypoint directions

  • Added an AI reaction in a certain death scenario

  • Added more elements to the background in certain areas

