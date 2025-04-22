Hi everyone!

I just pulled an all nighter and managed to get a fairly big update.

Sounds

Due to a complications with a sound tool initially sounds were all very flat, but after resolving it I've been balancing them and they now utilize 3D space, giving a much better feel to the world.

Music

We've preserved the original game's music as the track for the Main Menu and now have a new Synth Wave style track for the gameplay that utilizes a dynamic play mode so it's not always playing and just kinda greets you from time to time.

There is more coming to both sounds and music in an upcoming update, so stay tuned.

Drone Radar

You are now given a Drone Radar from the Kiosk desk, as long as you haven't already purchased the drone. This should be retroactive for current players as well, but please let me know if you have issues.

The radar will begin to beep when you're near a drone, and a UI element will show the direction you can find it in.

Mouse Sensitivity

Thanks to feedback we were able to improve mouse sensitivity to hopefully be more universal across all devices, but again if you have any issues let us know!

Kiosk Notifications and Dialogue

There are now notifications that pop up over the heads of the Gnome in the Kiosk and the fairy behind it when they have something worth saying. There are only a couple instances, but it helps with general direction.

There are also now prompts presented before you move on to a point where you enter the final events of the game which can lock you out of some aspects.

We will have more improvements coming as well.

Various Bug Fixes

As we've been getting feedback, we've been squashing different bugs, some small, a couple large...and honestly the input we've gotten from people playing has been amazing.

One major one was sorted out for people who couldn't break their boilers if they talked to the fairy while it bugged out, and then exited and loaded back into the game. This should be a retroactive fix and you can continue on.

If you experience any issues with the latest update, drop by the Discord and we'll get it sorted!

Thanks again everyone, happy chopping!