22 April 2025 Build 18192974 Edited 22 April 2025 – 13:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
v1.3.2 – Wheel of Fate [Hotfix]

Some players encountered a rare but critical crash after naming their character, caused by:

TypeError: '<=' not supported between instances of 'NoneType' and 'float'

Why did it happen?

This occurs only on specific setups where a combination of GPU drivers + Ren'Py’s default (gl3/ANGLE) renderer + certain UI transforms causes instability — particularly on Steam Deck and newer GPUs.

Fixes in this hotfix:

  • 🔧 Renderer fallback updated to use gl2 and a stable 60 FPS cap.

This improves compatibility for Steam Deck, Linux, and modern graphics cards.
No performance impact for players who weren’t affected.

If you’re still experiencing issues, you can also manually launch the game with this in your Steam launch options:

--renderer gl2 --framerate 60

