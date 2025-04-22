The first patch after the first early access release. Thank you for the feedback for the early defenders. As we announce here there are improvements and bug fixes.

Tell us what you think and any feedback is welcome!

New

Achievements system is now available. More will be added in future patches.

Leaderboard system is now available. More will be added in future patches. Note: Both achievements and leaderboards are currently backend-only.

Guard system for melee fighters is now available. It functions like a "stand ground" mechanic.

Improvements

Overall performance has been optimized.

Effects have been adjusted to better match gameplay importance.

Lexy’s Focus Shot is now more responsive.

Balance update applied to Day 27 extra.

Reduced attack speed of skeleton archer.

Sphere monsters now have a chance to attack instead of always attacking.

Reduced mortar damage.

Added sound effects to several units.

Bug Fixes