22 April 2025 Build 18192916 Edited 22 April 2025 – 13:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New content:

  1. Added group sex events for regular wards
  2. Added a theater for Shen Luna and a theater for Angela
  3. Added an experimental drug [aphrodisiac potion]
    Content adjustment:
  4. Adjusted hospitalization time
    Bug fixes:
  5. Fixed some known bugs

