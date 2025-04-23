Patch 1.1.1 Out Now - Below fixes verified and addressed.

Thanks for your feedback on this, and your patience while we were fixing.

If you're having issues, don't hesitate to share them with us on our Discord!

Issues Addressed

Bugfix: Infinite loobox attainable in personal loadout terminal

Bugfix: Prism Matriarch (level 13 or higher) not killable for host/solo if hit by Void Bomb

Bugfix: Players lose access to cosmetic rewards from Achievements on relaunch

Bugfix: Voidseeker cosmetic now obtainable, along with boss Fight lootbox drop chances adjusted

Bugfix: Loadout terminal not updating selected cosmetic

Once again, if you are having issues, don't hesitate to share them with us on our Discord!

Sincerely,

// The Hutlihut Games Crew