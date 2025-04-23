 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
23 April 2025 Build 18192906 Edited 23 April 2025 – 16:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 1.1.1 Out Now - Below fixes verified and addressed.

Thanks for your feedback on this, and your patience while we were fixing.
If you're having issues, don't hesitate to share them with us on our Discord!

Issues Addressed

  • Bugfix: Infinite loobox attainable in personal loadout terminal

  • Bugfix: Prism Matriarch (level 13 or higher) not killable for host/solo if hit by Void Bomb

  • Bugfix: Players lose access to cosmetic rewards from Achievements on relaunch

  • Bugfix: Voidseeker cosmetic now obtainable, along with boss Fight lootbox drop chances adjusted

  • Bugfix: Loadout terminal not updating selected cosmetic

Once again, if you are having issues, don't hesitate to share them with us on our Discord!

Sincerely,
// The Hutlihut Games Crew

Changed files in this update

Depot 1063421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link