Thank you for your continued support of "NOROI KAGO: the Grudged Domain" .

We have updated the game to ver.0.3.4 to improve gameplay.

New Features

• Added new achievements to Steam Achievements.

• Added Titles that can be displayed above player names in the lobby and in-game menus.

• Polished several visual and gameplay effects.

Bug Fixes

• Fixed minor bugs

We will continue to improve "NOROI KAGO: the Grudged Domain" to enhance your experience. Thank you for your continued support.