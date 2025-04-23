 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18192902 Edited 23 April 2025 – 07:06:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for your continued support of "NOROI KAGO: the Grudged Domain" .
We have updated the game to ver.0.3.4 to improve gameplay.

Update Details
New Features

•　Added new achievements to Steam Achievements.
•　Added Titles that can be displayed above player names in the lobby and in-game menus.
•　Polished several visual and gameplay effects.

Bug Fixes

• Fixed minor bugs

We will continue to improve "NOROI KAGO: the Grudged Domain" to enhance your experience. Thank you for your continued support.

Changed files in this update

