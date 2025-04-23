Thank you for your continued support of "NOROI KAGO: the Grudged Domain" .
We have updated the game to ver.0.3.4 to improve gameplay.
Update Details
New Features
• Added new achievements to Steam Achievements.
• Added Titles that can be displayed above player names in the lobby and in-game menus.
• Polished several visual and gameplay effects.
Bug Fixes
• Fixed minor bugs
We will continue to improve "NOROI KAGO: the Grudged Domain" to enhance your experience. Thank you for your continued support.
Changed files in this update