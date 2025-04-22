 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
22 April 2025 Build 18192864 Edited 22 April 2025 – 13:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Minor bugs fixed:

Now after winning the SURVIVOR level, you do not abruptly but smoothly finish the level, and also in the SCORE menu it is indicated whether you won or died.

And a few more minor fixes.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish CYBRID Content Depot 1636851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link