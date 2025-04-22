 Skip to content

22 April 2025
Chapter 2: Father and Dad
The school is no longer a place of safety. A brutal, chainsaw-wielding butcher and swarms of the undead have turned it into a nightmare. In this gripping second chapter, you play as a desperate father, pushing through terror and chaos to rescue his son—trapped inside the haunted school.

You start with nothing. Survival depends on your ability to scavenge—search classrooms, hallways, and lockers for randomly placed weapons that might be your only shot at making it out alive. Every corner holds danger. Every moment counts.

