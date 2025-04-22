 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18192785 Edited 22 April 2025 – 13:26:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

QoL

  • "Final damage on Weapon" equipment modifier can now be recrafted in a similar way to knight's amulet, allowing the player to choose which variant to use
    This only work when recrafting the modifier, not on first craft

Changes

  • Bonus Equipment quality from slider now scale with log400 of Challenge SoulCoin multiplier, only start scaling after it reach more than x400 soulcoin multiplier

  • Enemy Count Multiplier no longer affect boss's summon count when above 100%

  • Increased Metal transmutation power gain multiplier

  • Blunt Edge
    Defense +1.5 > 3
    Power -0.5 > -2

  • Spiked Shield
    Defense: +0.25 > +0.5.
    Power: +0.15 > +0.2.

  • Steel Skin
    Increased defense by 1.5 > 2.
    Now increases defense by 20% (non-recursive).

  • Stalwart Shield
    Defense multiplier: 10% > 15%.

  • Scented Jar:
    Defense: +1 > +3

  • Yeti's Heart
    Defense: +0.5 > +6.

  • Fold
    Defense: +1 > +3 defense

  • Moon Shield
    Defense Multiplier: 25% > 20% (now recursive).

  • Turtle
    Defense: 2 > 4 defense.
    Defense multiplier 100% > 75%, (now recursive).

  • Flesh Armor
    Defense Multiplier: 10% > 15%.

  • Castle
    Defense 1 > 10

  • Fortress
    Defense: 3 > 5.
    Defense Multiplier 50% > 30%, (now recursive).

Fixes

  • Auto-level up not working if you already had multiple level to use

  • Blood Syphoon FX opacity not being right

  • Blood-handed nerf to corruption gain only being applied when loading the run

  • Blood Bath giving less corruption that it should

  • Health being set to lower value (notably at the end of stage after picking a card)

  • Planar reflection in B-rank survivors mode not being disabled on lower video setting

  • Anti tier item not dropping anymore

