Steel Skin Increased defense by 1.5 > 2. Now increases defense by 20% (non-recursive).

Enemy Count Multiplier no longer affect boss's summon count when above 100%

Bonus Equipment quality from slider now scale with log400 of Challenge SoulCoin multiplier, only start scaling after it reach more than x400 soulcoin multiplier

Auto-level up not working if you already had multiple level to use

Blood Syphoon FX opacity not being right

Blood-handed nerf to corruption gain only being applied when loading the run

Blood Bath giving less corruption that it should

Health being set to lower value (notably at the end of stage after picking a card)

Planar reflection in B-rank survivors mode not being disabled on lower video setting