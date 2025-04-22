QoL
- "Final damage on Weapon" equipment modifier can now be recrafted in a similar way to knight's amulet, allowing the player to choose which variant to use
This only work when recrafting the modifier, not on first craft
Changes
-
Bonus Equipment quality from slider now scale with log400 of Challenge SoulCoin multiplier, only start scaling after it reach more than x400 soulcoin multiplier
-
Enemy Count Multiplier no longer affect boss's summon count when above 100%
-
Increased Metal transmutation power gain multiplier
-
Blunt Edge
Defense +1.5 > 3
Power -0.5 > -2
-
Spiked Shield
Defense: +0.25 > +0.5.
Power: +0.15 > +0.2.
-
Steel Skin
Increased defense by 1.5 > 2.
Now increases defense by 20% (non-recursive).
-
Stalwart Shield
Defense multiplier: 10% > 15%.
-
Scented Jar:
Defense: +1 > +3
-
Yeti's Heart
Defense: +0.5 > +6.
-
Fold
Defense: +1 > +3 defense
-
Moon Shield
Defense Multiplier: 25% > 20% (now recursive).
-
Turtle
Defense: 2 > 4 defense.
Defense multiplier 100% > 75%, (now recursive).
-
Flesh Armor
Defense Multiplier: 10% > 15%.
-
Castle
Defense 1 > 10
-
Fortress
Defense: 3 > 5.
Defense Multiplier 50% > 30%, (now recursive).
Fixes
-
Auto-level up not working if you already had multiple level to use
-
Blood Syphoon FX opacity not being right
-
Blood-handed nerf to corruption gain only being applied when loading the run
-
Blood Bath giving less corruption that it should
-
Health being set to lower value (notably at the end of stage after picking a card)
-
Planar reflection in B-rank survivors mode not being disabled on lower video setting
-
Anti tier item not dropping anymore
