“Age of Reforging: Freelands” Beta Test Begins!

Dear Recasters:

Thank you for your patience! Starting today, “Age of Reforging: The Freelands” has entered the Beta test , and all players with the EA version can participate in the experience. We especially need your feedback—whether it's bugs, suggestions, or your overall experience—to help us improve the game and provide a better experience when the official version is released. Thank you all!

P.S.: Since the game is still in the testing phase, you may encounter bugs or other issues. Please feel free to leave a comment with your feedback in Discord Channel. Thank you very much!

Feedback channels:

players: Welcome to join our Discord community at https://discord.com/invite/gjrU73cgKP

The current Steam version has been switched to the “Beta” branch, and testing will be open to all players! Thank you for your support.

Join the test now and give us your feedback!