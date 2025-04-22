-
The Elo ratings for all national teams have been updated.
-
Fixed a user interface glitch that occurred when editing year values in the host editor.
Web version:
https://simcups.com
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The Elo ratings for all national teams have been updated.
Fixed a user interface glitch that occurred when editing year values in the host editor.
Web version:
https://simcups.com
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update