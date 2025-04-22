 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
22 April 2025 Build 18192686 Edited 22 April 2025 – 16:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • The Elo ratings for all national teams have been updated.

  • Fixed a user interface glitch that occurred when editing year values in the host editor.

Web version:
https://simcups.com

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105681
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105683
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105684
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link