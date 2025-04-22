 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
22 April 2025 Build 18192676 Edited 22 April 2025 – 12:13:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

This is a minor bugfix patch, but it makes a big difference:

Fixed a few bugs;
Fixed the "Hurt" anim playing on Heart collect;
Added some extra checkpoints and updated checkpoint update logic;
Changed the under cave crossing to make it smoother;
Fixed some jump pads;
Fixed the death respawn animation bug;
Heart values are now synced - there are now 15 total hearts with various values depending on their sizes (9+3+3)

You may not see the changes immediately, but you’ll feel them. Trust us 😄

✅ Update Eta is next: introducing the much-awaited SAVE SYSTEM!
As always, thank you for playing and for all your feedback!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2214571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link