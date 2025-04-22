Hey everyone!
This is a minor bugfix patch, but it makes a big difference:
Fixed a few bugs;
Fixed the "Hurt" anim playing on Heart collect;
Added some extra checkpoints and updated checkpoint update logic;
Changed the under cave crossing to make it smoother;
Fixed some jump pads;
Fixed the death respawn animation bug;
Heart values are now synced - there are now 15 total hearts with various values depending on their sizes (9+3+3)
You may not see the changes immediately, but you’ll feel them. Trust us 😄
✅ Update Eta is next: introducing the much-awaited SAVE SYSTEM!
As always, thank you for playing and for all your feedback!
Changed files in this update