

Cover Art by Berry.

Good day, Wild Ones!

A hotfix is rolling out on April 22, 2025. In-game matches won't be affected by this update. However matchmaking may not function normally during the process. Please exit the game, complete the update, and launch your game client again.

Patch Note

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue causing unintended shotgun damage values.

Fix Erwin's Q ability heal SFX persisting when switching weapons.

Adjusted collision in Area B2 (The Ricky Mountains) to prevent players from accessing unintended bridge areas.

Fixed incorrect talent descriptions and localization issues.

Fixed an issue where the Weekend Bootcamp event banner did not disappear after the event ended.

We’ve integrated the in-game channel survey into the game client. Feel free to share your suggestions and report any bugs you encounter. We’ll identify and address issues based on your feedback. https://wjx.cn/vm/hjG3A7d.aspx

Combat Cat Studio

Follow us on social media:

Twitter/X https://twitter.com/WildAssaultGame

Bluesky https://bsky.app/profile/wildassault.com

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/WildAssault

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@WildAssault

TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@wildassault

Discord https://discord.gg/WildAssault