22 April 2025 Build 18192657 Edited 22 April 2025 – 12:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

-added votekick system (press ESC and then press Server / Player Menu)
-clients can now also fetch user SteamID's through the new Server / Player Menu
-cleaned up RPG reload animation (rocket was already showing in hand while still holding RPG)
-spawn points on spawn select now start invisible to avoid them showing up while still loading map on clients (cleaner)
-decreased AI recon stealth detection range from 500 -> 200
-decreased Recon stealth visibility fade distance from 2000 -> 1000 (experimental)
-fixed RPG incorrect projectile flight direction bug
-fixed lingering spectators bug
-fixed bug that prevented joining passworded servers through the non-compacted server browser

