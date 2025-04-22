-added votekick system (press ESC and then press Server / Player Menu)

-clients can now also fetch user SteamID's through the new Server / Player Menu

-cleaned up RPG reload animation (rocket was already showing in hand while still holding RPG)

-spawn points on spawn select now start invisible to avoid them showing up while still loading map on clients (cleaner)

-decreased AI recon stealth detection range from 500 -> 200

-decreased Recon stealth visibility fade distance from 2000 -> 1000 (experimental)

-fixed RPG incorrect projectile flight direction bug

-fixed lingering spectators bug

-fixed bug that prevented joining passworded servers through the non-compacted server browser