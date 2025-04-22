 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
22 April 2025 Build 18192518 Edited 22 April 2025 – 13:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve rolled out a quick fix addressing several key issues that were impacting the experience:

✅ Fixes & Improvements

  • 🖱️ Mouse look and 🔇 sound settings would stop working after a crash, this is now fixed.
    → Settings will now auto-repair if corrupted.

  • 🧊 Very rare freeze that occurred every 3–5 seconds for some players has been resolved.

  • 📦 Trays, tables, and grab bugs:
    → Some players, very rarely, were unable to grab items from trays or certain surfaces, this is now fixed.

  • 🌯 Lavash collisions have been rearranged to improve object placement and general movement.

  • 🔥 Grill-side table collisions were readjusted to make placing trays much easier.

  • 👥 Steam Friend Invite now has a refresh button to better reflect online friend status.

⚠️ Known Issue

A rare crash is still affecting a few players.
We’re working on it, but in the meantime:

  • 🔄 Please verify game files on Steam

  • 🧠 Update your GPU drivers to the latest version

Changed files in this update

Depot 3582451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link