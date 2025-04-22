We’ve rolled out a quick fix addressing several key issues that were impacting the experience:
✅ Fixes & Improvements
-
🖱️ Mouse look and 🔇 sound settings would stop working after a crash, this is now fixed.
→ Settings will now auto-repair if corrupted.
-
🧊 Very rare freeze that occurred every 3–5 seconds for some players has been resolved.
-
📦 Trays, tables, and grab bugs:
→ Some players, very rarely, were unable to grab items from trays or certain surfaces, this is now fixed.
-
🌯 Lavash collisions have been rearranged to improve object placement and general movement.
-
🔥 Grill-side table collisions were readjusted to make placing trays much easier.
-
👥 Steam Friend Invite now has a refresh button to better reflect online friend status.
⚠️ Known Issue
A rare crash is still affecting a few players.
We’re working on it, but in the meantime:
-
🔄 Please verify game files on Steam
-
🧠 Update your GPU drivers to the latest version
Changed files in this update