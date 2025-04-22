We’ve rolled out a quick fix addressing several key issues that were impacting the experience:

🖱️ Mouse look and 🔇 sound settings would stop working after a crash, this is now fixed.

→ Settings will now auto-repair if corrupted.

🧊 Very rare freeze that occurred every 3–5 seconds for some players has been resolved.

📦 Trays, tables, and grab bugs:

→ Some players, very rarely, were unable to grab items from trays or certain surfaces, this is now fixed.

🌯 Lavash collisions have been rearranged to improve object placement and general movement.

🔥 Grill-side table collisions were readjusted to make placing trays much easier.