Small update to add a "Pre Release Info" button, this will keep everyone posted on what the current issues are, what's in the works and what changed :)
Feel free to send any feedback my way in our discord server (https://discord.gg/KERfQkW) or to my twitter @itsben321
Patch 1.3.1
Update notes via Steam Community
