 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
22 April 2025 Build 18192486 Edited 22 April 2025 – 11:59:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Small update to add a "Pre Release Info" button, this will keep everyone posted on what the current issues are, what's in the works and what changed :)
Feel free to send any feedback my way in our discord server (https://discord.gg/KERfQkW) or to my twitter @itsben321

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3633991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link