Hello Elders,

This patch addresses some issues with UI scaling, especially for the Deck, so that you can now more easily scale above the value 5 without having weird cuts at the sides. This is because the menu UI is now separated from the rest, so that the scaling affects only in-game UI above a certain threshold.

The patch also contains various fixes, thank you for your reports!

I am currently organizing all my notes to decide what to work on for the next update and collecting all feedback to prepare a new roadmap now that the DLC is out, and completing the porting for Switch and GoG (the porting is complete, but the processes back and forth can be a bit slow), I'll post more info when they are ready!

Have fun

Michele

V 1.6.5f

UX

Settings: Added auto-clamping to menu UI scale at scale >5 to avoid it getting out of the screen

Steam Deck: Improved UI scaling handling at higher values

Luring a wild creature from outside the village will not make it disappear if you do not finish the Lure

The Highscore table will now change the font to show Chinese names for non-Chinese players too as they are pretty high in the leaderboard

Bugfixes