Hello Elders,
This patch addresses some issues with UI scaling, especially for the Deck, so that you can now more easily scale above the value 5 without having weird cuts at the sides. This is because the menu UI is now separated from the rest, so that the scaling affects only in-game UI above a certain threshold.
The patch also contains various fixes, thank you for your reports!
I am currently organizing all my notes to decide what to work on for the next update and collecting all feedback to prepare a new roadmap now that the DLC is out, and completing the porting for Switch and GoG (the porting is complete, but the processes back and forth can be a bit slow), I'll post more info when they are ready!
Have fun
- Michele
V 1.6.5f
UX
-
Settings: Added auto-clamping to menu UI scale at scale >5 to avoid it getting out of the screen
-
Steam Deck: Improved UI scaling handling at higher values
-
Luring a wild creature from outside the village will not make it disappear if you do not finish the Lure
-
The Highscore table will now change the font to show Chinese names for non-Chinese players too as they are pretty high in the leaderboard
Bugfixes
-
Fixed bug with Trisavolo not working with Turkish regional settings
-
Fixed Pip-picking bugs tied to Waking House
-
Fixed being able to cure 3 Pips with a single action by leveraging Pip-picking
-
Fixed being able to use a non-Healer Pip to Heal Pips by leveraging Pip-picking
-
Fixed being able to interact with below buildings while performing Pip-picking
-
Fixed bug with some wild creatures appearing when luring and then roll-backing the action
-
Fixed Veterinary showing the wrong resource for curing ailments
-
Fixed Curse of Pipsmouth not triggering a food reshuffling
-
Fixed building name info sometimes remaining on screen after the building is destroyed
-
Fixed being able to get negative research points
-
Fixed resource production value being wrong after hovering a building with an adjacency bonus and denying building
-
Controller: Fixed a bug with skipping certain tutorials possibly blocking the flow
-
Various localization fixes
Changed files in this update