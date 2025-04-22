 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
22 April 2025 Build 18192385 Edited 22 April 2025 – 12:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Elders,

This patch addresses some issues with UI scaling, especially for the Deck, so that you can now more easily scale above the value 5 without having weird cuts at the sides. This is because the menu UI is now separated from the rest, so that the scaling affects only in-game UI above a certain threshold.
The patch also contains various fixes, thank you for your reports!

I am currently organizing all my notes to decide what to work on for the next update and collecting all feedback to prepare a new roadmap now that the DLC is out, and completing the porting for Switch and GoG (the porting is complete, but the processes back and forth can be a bit slow), I'll post more info when they are ready!

Have fun

  • Michele

V 1.6.5f

UX

  • Settings: Added auto-clamping to menu UI scale at scale >5 to avoid it getting out of the screen

  • Steam Deck: Improved UI scaling handling at higher values

  • Luring a wild creature from outside the village will not make it disappear if you do not finish the Lure

  • The Highscore table will now change the font to show Chinese names for non-Chinese players too as they are pretty high in the leaderboard

Bugfixes

  • Fixed bug with Trisavolo not working with Turkish regional settings

  • Fixed Pip-picking bugs tied to Waking House

  • Fixed being able to cure 3 Pips with a single action by leveraging Pip-picking

  • Fixed being able to use a non-Healer Pip to Heal Pips by leveraging Pip-picking

  • Fixed being able to interact with below buildings while performing Pip-picking

  • Fixed bug with some wild creatures appearing when luring and then roll-backing the action

  • Fixed Veterinary showing the wrong resource for curing ailments

  • Fixed Curse of Pipsmouth not triggering a food reshuffling

  • Fixed building name info sometimes remaining on screen after the building is destroyed

  • Fixed being able to get negative research points

  • Fixed resource production value being wrong after hovering a building with an adjacency bonus and denying building

  • Controller: Fixed a bug with skipping certain tutorials possibly blocking the flow

  • Various localization fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit dotAGE Win64 Depot 638511
  • Loading history…
macOS dotAGE OSX Depot 638512
  • Loading history…
Linux dotAGE Linux Depot 638513
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link