We're Snap Finger Click, a small independent team of party game developers. We’ve previously worked with Ubisoft on Family Feud® and Trivial Pursuit Live! 2, and we took over the development of UNO™ last year. We’ve already delivered the UNO Party! Mania™ DLC to you, a Twitch Extension, a Happy Hour feature to give you free access to the game’s DLC, bug fixes ❤️‍🔥, and more.

We’ve been listening closely to your feedback, and we’re excited to roll out a new update today tackling two highly requested features:

✨ Steam Achievements are HERE! ✨

We are pleased to announce that Steam Achievements are now available for UNO™!

We know how much you love racking up achievements, and what better reason to dive back into UNO™ and challenge yourself in totally new ways? If you think you're an UNO™ expert, now you can prove it! Explore different strategies, dominate despite the constraints, play that Action Card at just the right time, and maybe even discover winning tactics you never considered before. Can you call your opponent's bluff on a Wild +4 card? Maybe! But can you do it 20 times? How's your online game? How quickly can you stack up 10 wins? Steam Achievements are the perfect way to showcase your skills and cement your legacy as an ultimate UNO™ champion! When you’ve hunted them all down, be sure to post on the discussion forum so we know who’s got the biggest bragging rights.

As a heads up, achievements will be retroactively earned for the accomplishments already completed in your game. For the sync to happen you need to launch the game once, and the previously unlocked Ubisoft Connect achievements will be automatically unlocked on Steam.

✨ Improved Online Play for Strict NAT Players! ✨

We strive to ensure a smooth experience when connecting to online games - including for players who are on a 'Strict NAT' type. If you’re not sure what a NAT type means, then keep on reading.

NAT stands for Network Address Translation. Your NAT type can influence how easy it is to find other players when playing games online. Think of NAT types like 3 different kinds of doors for your internet connection when playing online:

An 'Open' NAT is like a wide-open door, letting game connections pass through easily without anything standing in your way.

A 'Moderate' NAT is like a standard door, where you need to take action to open it. Sometimes you might push it or pull it, or sometimes it sticks, but most of the time it’s a straightforward process.

But a 'Strict' NAT? That's like a door with extra security locks and a security guard, making it harder for you to pass through. When playing a game on a Strict NAT type, it can be more complex for a game to directly connect with other players, sometimes limiting who you can matchmake with.

Everyone with an internet connection uses one of these 3 NAT types. We can’t change your internet setup, but as part of this new UNO™ update we've significantly improved how matchmaking works for players with Strict NAT types: Players with a Strict NAT type can now host their own online lobbies and invite their friends to play. 🎉

--

PATCH NOTES:

This update isn't just about the big headline features - we've also included some important fixes. Here are the highlights:

Fixed an issue where the game could crash when joining a lobby while a specific type of microphone was connected. (Thank you to all the players who helped us get to the bottom of this one!)

Fixed an issue where the game could crash when a player would start or join an online lobby after changing the voice chat setting in the Twitch settings.

Fixed an issue with the gaining of XP not working as expected.

Fixed an issue with the "Wait.. what?" and "That was close" challenges not updating correctly even after completing the session with the required criteria.

Plus various other minor bug fixes and stability improvements to keep things running smoothly.

Improvements to how we can track a crash if it occurs for players.

--

A huge thank you to the entire UNO™ Steam community for your feedback, and of course, for playing!

Let us know what you think of the new Achievements and the matchmaking improvements in the comments below or join us on Discord: discord.gg/snapfingerclick.

Thank you for playing UNO™!

🫡