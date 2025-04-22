 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18192318 Edited 22 April 2025 – 19:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
✅ Two new default settings are now included under Mode Settings for MARTIAL LAW:

  • Always Elect MayorIf an election ends in a tie, a Mayor will be elected at random among the candidates.

  • Increased TurnoutIf no players are already nominated for arrest during an election, everyone is eligible for arrest.

✅ The game client has been optimized, with graphics and art bugs addressed

✅ Character art in the lobby has been enlarged to give a better look at each costume

✅ The Modifiers and Additional Settings options have all been re-ordered

✅ The following settings have been adjusted to work properly within MARTIAL LAW:

  • Rapid Time — All timers are now faster, as intended.

  • Abridged First Round — The second volley will now be skipped when this setting is ON. Extra volleys are still possible if necessary due to Special Ability usages.

✅ If you are playing a mode that does not permit a certain setting, like Show AP in MARTIAL LAW, this setting will be greyed out. The lobby's setting for this is retained in case you decide to play another mode later.

The next update will be our promised AI overhaul! We will be pushing this directly to the live server in a matter of days. Get ready!

