✅ Two new default settings are now included under Mode Settings for MARTIAL LAW:

Always Elect Mayor — If an election ends in a tie, a Mayor will be elected at random among the candidates.

Increased Turnout — If no players are already nominated for arrest during an election, everyone is eligible for arrest.

✅ The game client has been optimized, with graphics and art bugs addressed

✅ Character art in the lobby has been enlarged to give a better look at each costume

✅ The Modifiers and Additional Settings options have all been re-ordered

✅ The following settings have been adjusted to work properly within MARTIAL LAW:

Rapid Time — All timers are now faster, as intended.

Abridged First Round — The second volley will now be skipped when this setting is ON. Extra volleys are still possible if necessary due to Special Ability usages.

✅ If you are playing a mode that does not permit a certain setting, like Show AP in MARTIAL LAW, this setting will be greyed out. The lobby's setting for this is retained in case you decide to play another mode later.