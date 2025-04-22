✅ Two new default settings are now included under Mode Settings for MARTIAL LAW:
Always Elect Mayor — If an election ends in a tie, a Mayor will be elected at random among the candidates.
Increased Turnout — If no players are already nominated for arrest during an election, everyone is eligible for arrest.
✅ The game client has been optimized, with graphics and art bugs addressed
✅ Character art in the lobby has been enlarged to give a better look at each costume
✅ The Modifiers and Additional Settings options have all been re-ordered
✅ The following settings have been adjusted to work properly within MARTIAL LAW:
Rapid Time — All timers are now faster, as intended.
Abridged First Round — The second volley will now be skipped when this setting is ON. Extra volleys are still possible if necessary due to Special Ability usages.
