Battle Sister - Update 1.2.6

Main Menu Updates:

Added a news panel for patch notes and updates

Added a promo panel for Soul Assembly content

Campaign Improvements:

New checkpoints in tough sections of Chapters 6 & 7

Minor bug fixes and polish in these chapters

Last Bastion:

Switched from dedicated servers to Peer-to-Peer for long-term support

NEW Lobby codes to replace the invite system

Stability fixes and network improvements

Removed Early Access tag