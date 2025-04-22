1.取消所有剧情中强制离队的设定【悟空不会再离队了】
2.大幅度降低所有怪物的物攻魔攻成长【玩家普遍反应游戏难度太高了.缺少互动性】
3.野外boss现在也会掉落 对应等级的洗炼石 套装点化石了【让玩家快速收集套装和洗出好装备】
4.进一步提高武器的魔攻值【让法系职业有上场机会.已经生成的武器重新洗炼或者锻造就会按新的公式生成魔攻】
5.大幅度提高 装备产出或者洗出【特技】的概率
6.大幅度提高 游戏中 所有装备材料的爆率【不需要靠挂机来完成游戏剧情】
游戏难度平衡性调整
