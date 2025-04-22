 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18192134 Edited 22 April 2025 – 11:26:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Steam handler
  • Rework the game to work even if Steam is not detected. But mods won't get loaded
Mod support

  • Add a mod analyzer that adds meta data to the mod data to know what a mods change:

    • Platforms, custom platforms, digital store, competitor, competitor's games...

    • Add a seal of quality to all existing mods

Changed depots in unstable branch

Linux City Game Studio GNU/Linux Depot 726841
Windows 32-bit City Game Studio Windows Depot 726842
macOS City Game Studio OSX Depot 726843
Windows 64-bit City Game Studio Windows 64 Depot 726844
