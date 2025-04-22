Hello Heroes!

Today's the day! The newest DLC for The Last Spell, Elves of Amberwald, is finally available!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3023570/The_Last_Spell__Elves_of_Amberwald/

But first, let's take a look at the trailer:

RELEASE TRAILER

Elves of Amberwald Features

This new DLC brings a brand-new challenge to The Last Spell, with:

A new map to defend: Amberwald

This elven forest fights back against intruders with its own defenses. Paths appear and disappear, forcing foes to adapt their approach. And some say the trees feed off the blood of any with ill intent towards the forest.

A new race: Elves

The Elves are joining the fray! Arrogant, relentless, and fiercely loyal to their sacred Nature, these warriors bring a unique flair to the battlefield with powerful perks.

3 new weapons!

The Elves have come prepared, giving you their unique weapons that you’ll be able to unlock after the battle of Amberwald:

Claws: Dual one-handed melee weapons that gain multihit bonuses when striking isolated enemies.

Boomerang: A one-handed ranged weapon with unique AOEs that stuns enemies to unleash additional deadly attacks.

Sacred Flower: A two-handed magical weapon that lets you poison enemies and amplify magic damage, but at the risk of getting interrupted and damaging yourself.

New Defenses: Seeds

Seeds are a welcome help in this new fight! A new defense mechanic to turn the tide of battle with 3 different seeds to use:

Snake Seeds inflict deadly poison on your enemies.

Falcon Seeds will attack Isolated foes.

Abalone Seeds purge enemies of their bonuses and leave them vulnerable.

To celebrate its release, Elves of Amberwald is 10% off until next week, so don't miss it!

A free major update is also available for every player of The Last Spell, bringing:

Apocalypse 2.0: a complete rework of the Apocalypse system

Essence Rerolls! After completing all other base game Favors, players can now unlock “Essence Rerolls”,allowing them to reroll Perks, Level Ups and Item Rewards in exchange for Tainted

Essence.

Base game balancing for weapons and perks

Bugfixes & QoL

We made a blogpost dedicated to the full changelog, so we suggest you to read it here:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1105670/view/532096041998090593

A plush for The Last Spell: Schaden!

A few weeks ago, we let players decide which character of The Last Spell universe they would like to have as a plush, and they chose Schaden!

We're very happy to announce that we're partnering with Makeship to create the Schaden plush for The Last Spell!

Today, the petition starts and will run for 10 days!

https://www.makeship.com/petitions/schaden

How does it work?