Inventory and Mastery Visual Changes

The graphics in the inventory and mastery panels have been upgraded to reduce visual clutter.

The mastery panel has also gained a card viewer. Clicking the cards now zooms in on them, so you can view the description in a more readable size, as well as view the artwork in a larger size. Popups still work in the viewer, so you can hover the cards to display the descriptions of keywords.

Talent Visual Revamp

The talents button has been replaced with one that's more in line with the discard and draw pile buttons, and it also shows how many talents are active in total. The very first talent you play in a run will automatically open the talent panel, which you can toggle with the button.

Fixes

Fixed the Merchants event not calculating Torches correctly and not letting players choose certain options

Fixed the Chasm event not calculating Scrap correctly and not letting players choose certain options

Stealth description has been updated to better reflect how it works

Fixed an issue with the Matriarch, where after her death the joint power ability was still present for the other enemies

Fixed an issue with The Undertaker, where it was possible for him to be damaged by boons or talents

Fixed an issue with the Protection floating text display, where an extra 0 appeared

Fixed an issue with the heal number floating text on the Crossroad, where multiple heal numbers overlapped each other

Fixed an issue with the Sturdy Brute action display, where the attack action showed an incorrect damage number

The next major update is expected to introduce a new mainhand weapon: the Pistol, featuring new abilities and a wide range of new cards.

We continuously seek out and fix bugs, and we appreciate your reports! Thank you, and we hope you enjoy the new update.