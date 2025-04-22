You can download the MateSDK directly from GitHub.

Requirements for Developing Mods:

Unity Hub, Unity 6000.X, and basic knowledge of how to use Unity.

MateSDK / MateEngine 1.6.2 Modding Pipeline

Added support for using any shader on models

Added support for real-time lights, point lights, and other Unity light sources

Added ability to manipulate existing behavior of all controllers

Added ability to remove assets, scripts, and features

Added support to convert VRM 0.X to .ME file format

Added support to convert VRM 1.X to .ME file format

Added ability to change clothes of an avatar (.ME only)

Introducing .ME Mods and .ME Models

.ME Models are an evolved variant of VRM files.

Unlike VRM 0.X or 1.X, .ME is essentially "VRM++" — allowing much more customization.

You can:

Use any shaders (e.g., Liltoon, Poiyomi)

Add prefabs and other Unity features to your model

Create VRChat-style enhancements and features

How to Convert to the .ME File Format

To convert your model to .ME, you'll need a working VRM0 or VRM1 file. Then follow this workflow:

Open the MateSDK Unity Project Import your .vrm file anywhere into the project Drag the VRM file into the Hierarchy Modify your VRM however you want – add custom shaders, objects, 3D assets, prefabs Once finished, open the Model Exporter window Drag and drop your completed prefab into the exporter Click Export Load your custom .ME model

Happy Modding!